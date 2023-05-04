Shopping

LEGO Launches News Star Wars Sets for May the 4th: Shop the Best New Releases Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
LEGO Launches Epic New Star Wars Sets
LEGO

We could theorize why Star Wars fans are often LEGO fans as well, but the bottom line is that they're both awesome. 

Today is Star Wars Day, so we can tell all our friends "May the 4th be with you." To celebrate the special day, LEGO has released new Star Wars collection sets. Along with these exciting new builds, LEGO is dishing out special offers, like adding on a free Star Wars set, when you spend a certain amount on LEGO Star Wars merchandise.

Shop LEGO Star Wars Deals

Until May 7, shoppers can cash in on LEGO Star Wars Day deals in a few ways. Get a free Star Wars Death Star II if you make a purchase of $150 or more. For an even sweeter deal, you can get a free miniature LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter if you spend $40 or more on their Star Wars products. VIP members (which you can become for free) can earn 2x the points on all their Star Wars purchases and can even get 20% off certain sets by redeeming 100 VIP points at checkout. 

When building these intricate LEGO Star Wars sets, patience you must have my young Padawan. But the fun of putting them together and the final result are totally worth it. Below, we've rounded up the latest LEGO Star Wars releases and deals you won't want to miss during this legendary Star Wars Day sale. You won't want to wait too long before purchasing, as some coveted sets have already sold out.

X-Wing Starfighter
X-Wing Starfighter
LEGO
X-Wing Starfighter

One of LEGO's newest Star Wars sets, the X-Wing Fighter is only available to VIP Members. Sign up here to become a VIP and secure one for yourself.

$240
Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
LEGO
Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series

With over 7,500 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours and hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the large ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO and more.

$850
AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series
Star Wars AT-AT
LEGO
AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series

At nearly two feet tall, this AT-AT will be a statement piece in any collector's home. Add it to your cart ASAP because this one is selling out fast.

$850
Pirate Snub Fighter
Pirate Snub Fighter
LEGO
Pirate Snub Fighter

The Pirate Snug Fighter is a great option if you want a LEGO set that is also designed to be flown around the living room in a child's hand.

$35
Emperor's Throne Room Diorama
Emperor's Throne Room Diorama
LEGO
Emperor's Throne Room Diorama

Build a replica of one of the biggest moments in the Star Wars franchise with the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama. 

$100
Endor Speeder Chase Diorama
Endor Speeder Chase Diorama
LEGO
Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Another memorable moment to display, the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama is from a scene directly out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

$80
Boba Fett's Throne Room
Boba Fett's Throne Room
LEGO
Boba Fett's Throne Room

If you have 100 VIP points, you can save $20 on the iconic Boba Fett Throne Room made famous in the original movie when Jabba the Hut sat upon the throne. 

$100$80
WITH 100 VIP POINTS
AT-ST
AT-ST
LEGO
AT-ST

Created for young kids ages 4 and up, this easy-to-build AT-ST is great for the child who wants to be a Jedi when they grow up. Save $5 on the family-friendly set by redeeming 100 VIP points.

$35$30
WITH 100 VIP POINTS
Dark Trooper Helmet
Dark Trooper Helmet
LEGO
Dark Trooper Helmet

If you've ever felt yourself drawn to the dark side, the Dark Trooper Helmet is a LEGO set you'll want to add to your cart. Save $15 on the helmet to celebrate Star Wars Day by redeeming your VIP points. 

$70$55
WITH 100 VIP POINTS
The Justifier
The Justifier
LEGO
The Justifier

Save over $30 when you redeem VIP points on The Justifier, a ship from the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

$170$136
WITH 100 VIP POINTS
Ambush on Ferrix
Ambush on Ferrix
LEGO
Ambush on Ferrix

Redeem 100 VIP points to save 20% on this set featuring three figures from Andor, the speed bike and a mobile tac-pod. 

$70$56

