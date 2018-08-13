Well this is… awkward.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff split in January after five years of dating, but the 32-year-old Girls creator isn’t afraid to very publicly remember their time together.

On Sunday night, she took to Twitter, posting a list of names and writing, “Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested ‘Carrot’ over and over… Love u!!!”

In addition to Carrot, some of the other names on the list included: Oz, Kelly, Na, Ricki Lee, Jacki, Eddy, Joy, Sara Lee, Zavie, Toni, Camilla, Loretta, Rah, Shogo, and Clare.

Despite their breakup the exes have remained close. In June, Dunham posed in a selfie with Antonoff, writing, “Best friends 4ever.”

In May, Dunham penned a piece for Vogue, opening up about the painful split.

“We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say," Dunham wrote. "That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common).”

