It was a night of glamour, accolades, and a surprising fashion statement as Lena Dunham attended the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday. The 37-year-old actress and writer made quite the entrance on the red carpet before taking a bold step to prioritize comfort over conventional fashion norms.

Dunham initially dazzled the cameras on the red carpet in a strapless yellow-gold dress adorned with a massive black bow at the back. Her unique style didn't stop at the dress, as she paired the outfit with something unexpected -- socks. Ditching her towering black platform heels, Dunham embraced a casual, socks-only look while inside the venue. Notably, she was also spotted leaving the star-studded party without shoes.

Adding to her ensemble, the Girls alum accessorized with dangling metallic earrings and sported a chic shaggy updo that framed her face with delicate tendrils.

Dunham's makeup was nothing short of exquisite, thanks to the skilled hands of U.K. makeup artist Rachel Singer Clark. The result was a warm bronze eye makeup, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks, and a soft pink lip, elevating Dunham's red carpet look to perfection.

However, Dunham wasn't the only star lighting up the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet. The event saw a bevy of renowned attendees, including Ariana DeBose, America Ferrera, and Halle Bailey, all of whom were honored during the ceremony.

Bailey, 23, graced the event in a velvet mini dress featuring a protruding floral skirt by Nicole + Felicia Couture, giving her the appearance of a walking bouquet. Bailey paired her outfit with open-toe platform heels, dangling diamond earrings, and a striking red lip, exuding elegance and grace.

Ferrera, 39, appeared dainty in an ivory dress with billowing off-the-shoulder sleeves. To add a contrasting touch to her ensemble, Ferrera opted for black platform shoes.

Meanwhile, DeBose, 32, brought the drama with her figure-flattering black dress, which featured a sparkly design at the bodice, showcasing her incredible sense of style.

Bailey was honored with the Game-Changer of the Year Award for her transformative portrayal of Disney princess Ariel, catapulting her into the spotlight. Speaking to Glamour, Bailey offered some advice on dealing with the scrutiny that comes with fame, emphasizing the importance of finding inner peace.

Ferrera was recognized with the Global Honouree & U.K. Impact Award, while DeBose received the Game-Changing Performer of the Year Award, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Also in attendance were Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Allen, and Hannah Waddingham, making it a night of celebrating incredible achievements and unforgettable fashion statements.

