Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman.
Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film.
The 29-year-old actress shared the heartbreaking moment she learned that her co-star had tragically died in August 2020.
"I went to my email and someone's saying, 'My condolences.' And I said, 'My condolences for what?'" Wright recalled, saying she then noticed her phone blowing up with messages.
"I thought to myself, 'I'm going to make this all go away. I'm going to call Chad and he's going to answer the phone,'" she shared. "And I saw Daniel Kaluuya [calling], and Daniel Kaluuya don't call nobody. He busy. And I'm like, 'Why is this brother calling me?' So I called him and I said, 'Yeah, so you have about five seconds to tell me that this isn't real.'"
Wright said that Kaluuya was "extremely quiet," and heard her using her other phone to call Boseman.
"He said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I'm calling Chad.' And he said, 'Tish, the family.' And that's when I lost it," Wright said.
Boseman, who played King T'Challa (aka the Black Panther), died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer.
Wright previously spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner about channeling her grief into her performance in the highly anticipated sequel.
"I promised myself I would honor God and I would honor Chad because I have a talent and I have to use it. This character's a blessing," she said. "The reason I have the role of Shuri is because of Chad. Him saying, 'Yo, this is my sister, stop auditioning people.'"
Black Panther: Wakana Forever is now in theaters.
