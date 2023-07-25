OLED TVs are considered by many as some of the best TVs you can buy. Not only do they beat LED and QLED displays in picture quality and viewing angles, but OLED technology also allows for thinner displays. If you're ready to upgrade to a top-rated OLED screen, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price at Amazon.

The 55-inch LG G3 OLED TV is available for $1,487, which is a $413 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever. Amazon also has four other sizes on sale for up to $713 off.

55" LG C3 OLED TV Amazon 55" LG C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,487 Shop Now

LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like.

If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.

The TV deals on Amazon don't stop at the LG C3. We've found discounts on screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best TV sales worth shopping now.

The Best TV Deals on Amazon Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $100 Off Right Now

The 15 Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type

Grab Apple's AirPods Max for Nearly $100 Off Today

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

The 15 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon

Save 35% on Apple's Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More