Liam Hemsworth has a case of amnesia in the new thriller, Killerman.

Hemsworth plays Moe, a New York criminal who can't remember his past following a drug deal gone wrong and an ensuing car wreck. In this exclusive clip, Moe and his accomplice, Skunk (Emory Cohen), return to his apartment in hopes of jogging his memory -- and instead find Lola (Orange Is the New Black's Diane Guerrero), Moe's girlfriend, whom he can't seem to remember.

"Why wouldn't I tell Skunk about you?" he asks.

"I knew Skunk before I met you," Lola tells him. "And when we started seeing each other, you didn't want him to know."

"Why...?" Moe demands. Watch the clip above.

ET premiered the trailer for Killerman in June. Earlier this week, Hemsworth wrote about the movie on Instagram, saying it was an "absolute honor" to work with Cohen, writer-director Malik Bader and their "brilliant" director of photography, Ken Seng.

"I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it," Hemsworth wrote. "Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent filmmaking is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen."

Killerman is now in theaters.

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About Almost Not Getting 'The Last Song' Part Opposite Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Releases Emotional New Song 'Slide Away' Days After Liam Hemsworth Split

Why Liam Hemsworth Decided It Was Time to File for Divorce From Miley Cyrus