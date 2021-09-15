Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Releases on Friday: Shop the Merch

Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, is dropping on Friday, and in high anticipation for the release, we're shopping the musician's merch. The Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans.

The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas X logo tees, long-sleeve tops and tanks, along with "Old Town Road" styles. Plus, there are vinyls and an exclusive Lil Nas X chrome Santa hat from his single, "Holiday." In addition to the 22-year-old GRAMMY-winning artist, the Amazon Artist Merch Shop also features merch for Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Zac Brown Band, and so many more.

Lil Nas X announced the release date for his upcoming album with a series of faux-maternity pics on Instagram. The "Industry Baby" singer rocked a fake baby bump with the caption "SURPRISE!" along with other images from the shoot. "I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

Shop Lil Nas X's merch on Amazon and check out ET Style's favorites below.

