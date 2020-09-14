Lilly Pulitzer Sale: Shop the Brand's "Best Sale Ever" for 2 Days Only
Lilly Pulitzer's massive rare sale ends soon!
The Lilly Online Sale -- which slashes prices up to 70% on colorful dresses, tops, swimsuits, activewear and more -- ends Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Select girls', men's and boys' items are on sale as well. All orders over $25 ship free, and all sale items are final sale.
The classic women's fashion brand doesn't feature a regular sale section on its site and only occasionally offers discounts to customers. So when they do have sales like this one, it's a huge deal. Take advantage of these incredible prices before they expire!
Below, shop a few of our favorite items from the Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Online Sale.
Fun, flattering and just the right amount of flowy.
Bright colors, floral print and feminine details -- this is a classic Lilly Pulitzer dress.
Soak up the last moments of summer in style with this lattice one-piece swimsuit. Don't forget the SPF!
It might not keep you completely warm, but it'll keep you totally stylish.
Pop this glittery case onto your phone for an instant mood booster.
RELATED CONTENT:
Take Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Sale
Up to 40% Off Celebrity-Favorite Fashion at Amazon
The Best Pearl Jewelry From Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar and More