Lily-Rose Depp has made a very public declaration of love.

In honor of girlfriend 070 Shake's 26th birthday on Tuesday, the Idol star took to her Instagram Story with a series of snaps of the two together. "Happy birthday Love of my life," Depp wrote. "Te amo Dani."

In May, the two put their romance on display when they were photographed in a passionate liplock outside of Los Angeles International Airport, where they reunited following Depp's trip to the Cannes Film Festival. Days earlier, the actress publicly confirmed her relationship with the singer, born Danielle Balbuena, captioning a photo of them kissing, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH."

Instagram/Lily-Rose Depp

In February, when Depp and 070 Shake were dating, the actress addressed her history with love in an interview with i-D. "Yes, I’ve been in love. I feel like I’ve been perpetually in love with someone since my birth. I mean, like, not in love, but always since I was a little girl feeling crushes, like, really deeply and really, like, viscerally," she recalled. "My mom always tells me that when I was, like, really little, I would be, like, you know, constantly fawning over somebody and being like, 'He's the love of my life,' and she'd be like, 'You are four, so he's not the love of your life.' As an adult, I see love really differently than I did when I was four and even really differently than I did, like, a couple years ago. I feel like my vision of love and being in love, you know, continues to evolve as I grow up and I think that's a good thing."

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, previously dated her The King co-star, Timothée Chalamet. Photos of their passionate make-out aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, quickly went viral in 2019 before they reportedly split the following year.

