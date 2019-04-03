Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will be spending their Wednesday afternoon in a Boston courtroom.

Following her alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal, Huffman was seen walking into court for a preliminary hearing, where she will be read the charges against her.

The 56-year-old actress was wearing a black suit and teal top, and appeared stoic as she held hands with a man, presumably her lawyer, as she walked into the government building.

Later in the afternoon, Loughlin arrived at the courthouse wearing glasses, a tan suit, gray shirt and metallic belt. The actress appeared to be in good spirits as she made her way inside.

Both Huffman and Loughlin face felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after their arrests in March.

Loughlin, who was all smiles when she touched down in Boston on Tuesday ahead of the court appearance, allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have her two daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport. Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was also charged in the case.

Ahead of the hearing, a source told ET that Loughlin "didn't realize the ramifications" of her and her husband's alleged actions and that "it has hit them harder than she could have ever imagined."

"Lori is scared to death of the outcome of the case but even more frightened regarding the broken trust with her children," the source added.

A source previously told ET that the couple's daughters are "suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," though Isabella "was far more invested" in college than her YouTube star sister.

"[Olivia is] really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed," the source said of Olivia, who has lost sponsors as result of the scandal. "She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn't enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she's devastated because everything she built imploded before her eyes."

"She feels they ruined everything," the source added.

As for Huffman, she allegedly paid $15,000 so that her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, could cheat on the SAT in order to help get her into an elite college. With the exception of court appearances, Huffman has only been spotted in public once since her arrest, when she went shopping with her 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, in West Hollywood, California.

Before Huffman entered the courthouse, a source told ET that "things have been very difficult" for her, calling the scandal "one of the most trying times of her life."

"Felicity has denied any wrongdoing to some of her friends and just is desperate to stay out of the public eye," the source added.

Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged in the scandal, but a source previously told ET that it has affected the couple's marriage.

"Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them," the source said. "Their close friends were stunned by the news because they've always seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted. They almost seemed to pride themselves on their honesty."

