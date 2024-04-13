Lori Loughlin is opening up about Bob Saget's death, a tragedy she says she still can't come to terms with.

During an appearance on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast, Loughlin opened up about her Full House and Fuller House co-star's untimely death on Jan 9, 2022. He was 65. Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the iconic sitcom, was asked if she remembers where she was when she heard about the tragic news.

"I was playing golf. It was a Sunday, and I was with [husband Mossimo Giannulli] and we just came off the golf course and I had my phone in my bag," Loughlin recalled. "I took my phone out of my bag, and I had probably 25 missed phone calls. As I'm looking at my phone, I have 25 missed phone calls from John [Stamos]. I have 15 missed calls from Dave [Coulier]. I think I had a few missed phone calls from Candace [Cameron-Bure]. And as I'm looking at my phone and I'm thinking, 'Oh, that's not good,' my phone rang in my hand and it was Jodie."

Loughlin says she answered the phone and asked Sweetin what was wrong, with Sweetin relaying the devastating news that Saget had died.

"I just fell to my knees. And I just remember [Mossimo] trying to pick me up and get me out to the car to the parking lot," Loughlin shared. "I still can't believe it. I still can't believe it. It's still hard to believe ... it's such a loss. You somehow still think, 'Oh, maybe he'll come back.' It's just hard to believe."

Saget was tragically found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was accidental head trauma after "he accidentally hit the back of his head."

More than a year after Saget's death, Loughlin revealed she frequents the late actor's resting place. Saget was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Los Angeles. The private memorial service was attended by Saget's Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"I do, I do," said Loughlin when asked if she still visits Saget's grave. "My route for Project Angel Food when I make my deliveries is right near the cemetery. So, quite often what I do is I'll do the deliveries and then I'll stop and get flowers and I'll go up and I'll put them on the grave."

She added, "There's something oddly comforting. His family is there, so he's close by his mom and his dad and his sister. But that he's so close to Warner Bros. where we shot the show is kind of oddly comforting."

