SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Though they had a promising start, 27-year-old dental assistant Jackie Bonds and her fiancé, 27-year-old marketing manager Marshall Glaze, didn't make it to the altar on season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Their already rocky relationship was on shaky ground when they showed up to co-star Chelsea Griffin's birthday party separately. Then Jackie's ex, Josh Demas, made a memorable cameo at the party, making a play for Jackie.

"If you don't feel, like, heart-to-heart you're really going to marry somebody, pick me," Josh told Jackie.

On the show, Jackie is seen skipping her wedding dress fitting to meet up with Josh at a coffee shop, where they decide to give their relationship a try. She is later shown breaking up with Marshall, who declares he wants the ring back. She refuses and the two go their separate ways.

After the episodes aired, Jackie took to social media to share her side of the story.

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" the 27-year-old reality star wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings."

Though Marshall is shown attending Brett and Tiffany's wedding, Jackie does not appear in the remainder of the episodes.

So do Jackie and Josh work things out? ET did some digging and the two co-stars were recently spotted out together at a Seattle Mariners game on TikTok, leading many fans to believe that they have, in fact, stayed together in the year since the show was filmed.

As for Marshall, he recently revealed to E! News that he reached out to his LIB co-star, Kacia Clark, whom he connected with in the pods, after his split from Jackie. Though he said he "tried" with Kacia, the pain of his split from Jackie was too fresh.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," he admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia."

Love Is Blind season 4 is streaming on Netflix, and the live reunion episode will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

