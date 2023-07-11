Love Island USA is back to spice up your summer!

Sarah Hyland will return to host season 5 of the summer reality dating competition, alongside narrator Iain Stirling, Peacock announced Tuesday, along with the new cast of islanders hoping to find love (or lust) in the villa.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will pay a visit to Love Island USA, making her debut on the franchise as she surprises the islanders with a special appearance during the season's second week.

Peacock also dropped the first look at the 10 islanders hoping to add romance to their lives this summer in a three-minute intro video. Among those looking to heat up the romance department is Destiny, a microbiologist; Kassy, a real estate student whose best friend is her mother; Bergie, an islander who's never had a girlfriend; and Anna, who jokes she's "a little bit of a stalker" when it comes to the guys she dates.

Get to know the islanders below.

Set in Fiji, the upcoming season will feature a new group of "sexy singles on a search for love" while living in a beachside villa. Throughout their stay, the islanders will couple up to face heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new "bombshells" arrive throughout the season, forcing islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home, who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Love Island premieres Tuesday, July 18 on Peacock with new episodes streaming every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. during launch week. Six new episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays in subsequent weeks.

