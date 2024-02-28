Style

Lucky Charms for St. Patrick’s Day and Beyond: Jewelry Featuring Four-Leaf Clovers, Rainbows and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LUCKY in Love Clover Pendant with Mother of Pearl
Jane Win
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:03 AM PST, February 28, 2024

In a stroke of luck, we've found festive necklaces, rings and earrings you can rock.

Not everyone is blessed with the luck of the Irish, but a talisman can't hurt, especially in time for your St. Patrick's Day fashion moment. St. Patrick's Day is March 17, and the upcoming holiday has several symbols of luck associated with it, all of which you can wear in jewelry form. There are four-leaf clovers, pots of gold, rainbows and more lucky charms to bring you good vibes — or at least look great with your outfit.

If clovers and rainbows aren't your thing, don't worry: Not all luck-related jewelry is specifically Irish-themed. We've found necklaces, earrings and rings for all budgets at BaubleBar, Revolve, Amazon and more that may help you find a pot of gold at the end of your rainbow.

Try your luck with one of these jewelry pieces, whether green or not, in time for March 17. They may help you avoid getting pinched and should definitely garner a few compliments. 

Jane Win Lucky in Love Clover Pendant with Mother of Pearl

Jane Win Lucky in Love Clover Pendant with Mother of Pearl
Jane Win

Jane Win Lucky in Love Clover Pendant with Mother of Pearl

This stunning four-leaf clover has mother-of-pearl details. You can choose what chain you want and even monogram this necklace.

$298 and up

Shop Now

BaubleBar Juno Malachite Necklace

BaubleBar Juno Malachite Necklace
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Juno Malachite Necklace

Malachite is said to manifest protection and healing, and its color is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.

Jane Win Lucky Starry Horseshoe Pendant

Jane Win Lucky Starry Horseshoe Pendant
Jane Win

Jane Win Lucky Starry Horseshoe Pendant

This necklace is set with white topaz stones inside of stars and inscribed with "Make Your Own Luck" on the back. Choose the chain you'd like for it.

Lele Sadoughi Heart Crystal Earrings

Lele Sadoughi Heart Crystal Earrings
Revolve

Lele Sadoughi Heart Crystal Earrings

Follow the rainbow with these 14-karat gold-plated earrings. 

Swarovski Crystal Duo Evil Eye Rose Gold-Plated Necklace

Swarovski Crystal Duo Evil Eye Rose Gold-Plated Necklace
Amazon

Swarovski Crystal Duo Evil Eye Rose Gold-Plated Necklace

An evil eye is a classic good luck charm said to ward off bad spirits. This stunning necklace features two evil eyes in different styles.

Yayoi Forest In Rainbows Ring

Yayoi Forest In Rainbows Ring
Catbird

Yayoi Forest In Rainbows Ring

This 14-karat gold ring has a rainbow array of watercolor sapphires.

BaubleBar Pot Of Gold Earrings

BaubleBar Pot Of Gold Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pot Of Gold Earrings

They say at the end of a rainbow, you'll find a pot of gold — or at least just these earrings. They feature a festive shamrock, too. 

Jane Win Lucky Gold Wishbone Pendant

Jane Win Lucky Gold Wishbone Pendant
Jane Win

Jane Win Lucky Gold Wishbone Pendant

This lucky wishbone necklace is dipped in 14-karat gold. If you and a partner crack a wishbone, it's said that whoever is left with the bigger side will see their wish come true.

BaubleBar Four Leaf Clover Earrings

BaubleBar Four Leaf Clover Earrings
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Four Leaf Clover Earrings

These gold-plated earrings are almost as good as finding a four-leaf clover.

14 Karat Gold and Diamond Postcard Charm Necklace

14 Karat Gold and Diamond Postcard Charm Necklace
Uncommon Goods

14 Karat Gold and Diamond Postcard Charm Necklace

Wish upon a shooting star in this recycled 14-karat gold necklace. 

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Manifest good luck with this dainty pavé diamond wishbone necklace.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Ready for Spring Break Sun With Quay Sunglasses

Style

Get Ready for Spring Break Sun With Quay Sunglasses

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

Sales & Deals

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

The 14 Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop Ahead of Your Spring Break

Sales & Deals

The 14 Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop Ahead of Your Spring Break

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Oprah's Favorite Tote Is Now Only $25 Just in Time for Spring Break

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Tote Is Now Only $25 Just in Time for Spring Break

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

Tags:

Latest News