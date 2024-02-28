In a stroke of luck, we've found festive necklaces, rings and earrings you can rock.
Not everyone is blessed with the luck of the Irish, but a talisman can't hurt, especially in time for your St. Patrick's Day fashion moment. St. Patrick's Day is March 17, and the upcoming holiday has several symbols of luck associated with it, all of which you can wear in jewelry form. There are four-leaf clovers, pots of gold, rainbows and more lucky charms to bring you good vibes — or at least look great with your outfit.
If clovers and rainbows aren't your thing, don't worry: Not all luck-related jewelry is specifically Irish-themed. We've found necklaces, earrings and rings for all budgets at BaubleBar, Revolve, Amazon and more that may help you find a pot of gold at the end of your rainbow.
Try your luck with one of these jewelry pieces, whether green or not, in time for March 17. They may help you avoid getting pinched and should definitely garner a few compliments.
Jane Win Lucky in Love Clover Pendant with Mother of Pearl
This stunning four-leaf clover has mother-of-pearl details. You can choose what chain you want and even monogram this necklace.
BaubleBar Juno Malachite Necklace
Malachite is said to manifest protection and healing, and its color is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
Jane Win Lucky Starry Horseshoe Pendant
This necklace is set with white topaz stones inside of stars and inscribed with "Make Your Own Luck" on the back. Choose the chain you'd like for it.
Lele Sadoughi Heart Crystal Earrings
Follow the rainbow with these 14-karat gold-plated earrings.
Swarovski Crystal Duo Evil Eye Rose Gold-Plated Necklace
An evil eye is a classic good luck charm said to ward off bad spirits. This stunning necklace features two evil eyes in different styles.
Yayoi Forest In Rainbows Ring
This 14-karat gold ring has a rainbow array of watercolor sapphires.
BaubleBar Pot Of Gold Earrings
They say at the end of a rainbow, you'll find a pot of gold — or at least just these earrings. They feature a festive shamrock, too.
Jane Win Lucky Gold Wishbone Pendant
This lucky wishbone necklace is dipped in 14-karat gold. If you and a partner crack a wishbone, it's said that whoever is left with the bigger side will see their wish come true.
BaubleBar Four Leaf Clover Earrings
These gold-plated earrings are almost as good as finding a four-leaf clover.
14 Karat Gold and Diamond Postcard Charm Necklace
Wish upon a shooting star in this recycled 14-karat gold necklace.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Manifest good luck with this dainty pavé diamond wishbone necklace.