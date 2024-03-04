While judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie met new talent during Sunday's latest audition episode of American Idol, Perry had another goal in mind.

"This season I was going to get vitamins into you, even if I had to stab you in the veins with them," Perry informed Bryan. "After seven, frickin' seasons, you ain't taken one of them!"

The 47-year-old country singer had been adverse to taking vitamins orally leading Perry to get a vitamin IV drip to be brought into the audition room so that Bryan could get the drip at the table while continuing his Idol work.

Bryan admitted, "I need Katy's vitamins, whatever you're on."

And Perry, 39, proudly replied, "I told you! You'd be so much better with a little Cs and Ds and Es."

ABC

The "Firework" singer had a little fun with the "One Margarita" performer as he got his IV inserted. She filmed the moment on her phone, asking Bryan what they were doing.

"Katy is making me take my first-ever IV with vitamins," he said, grinning.

"Why do we have to go this route, Luke?" Perry teased. "'Cause you won't orally take vitamins. We have to stick you with them."

Bryan shared that he could "taste" the vitamins with the IV and handled it pretty well until it came time to take the needle out, saying it was more painful than any other part of the process.

ET recently caught up with the judges where they discussed the other's most annoying habits.

"Luke likes to make a lot of bodily function noises," Perry shared with ET. "I don't think those are annoying. A lot of men in my life have done that."

As for Bryan's opinion of Perry, he said, "Katy chooses to have a healthy snack box, but she also chooses to eat all the unhealthy stuff out of my unhealthy snack box."

Perry admitted the claim is entirely true.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu.

