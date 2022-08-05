Lululemon now has workout shoes. The popular activewear brand has launched the first workout shoe of their now five footwear styles — a newer category for the sporty retailer. The Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe comes after the release of the Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe. The Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe is now available to shop, but hurry because sizes are selling out fast!

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe Designed for running and training, these Chargefeel Workout Shoes are a lightweight and airy shoe perfect for any level of workout. This shoe features a dual-density cushion midsole and engineered mesh providing the perfect amount of bounce, support, and ventilation. $148 Buy Now

If you're looking for a running shoe, Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe comes highly rated. The running shoe, specifically made for women's feet, has an impressive design process. According to Lululemon, it took "4 years of research and development. Over 1 million Volumental foot scans. Countless rounds of wear testing. Made for women first."

The Blissfeel Shoe is designed for running, featuring a supportive midfoot frame, seamless, moisture-wicking liner, heel clip, pressure-mapped outsole for traction and a padded tongue and heel collar that mold to your foot for a customized-like fit.

Choose from 10 colorways, whether you like the classic white sneaker or a bright energizing hue, available in sizes 5 to 11. If you're wanting more Lululemon footwear, there will be one more drop coming Fall 2022 — the Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe. This drop will added to the collection including the Blissfeel Running Shoe, Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe, Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe and the Restfeel Slide.

ET will keep you updated on the next Lululemon shoe launch, but for now, shop the Chargefeel Workout Shoe and Blissfeel Running Shoe below.

