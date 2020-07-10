Shopping

Lululemon Warehouse Sale 2020: The Best Items Under $100

The Lululemon online warehouse sale just kicked off, and we've rounded up the best deals under $100 for women and men. 

In case you missed it: The trendy activewear retailer's major online sale is dropping new markdowns and deep discounts every day, now through July 13. Among the wide variety of products on sale are running leggings, tank tops, sports bras, bags, jackets, swimwear and more. 

If you're familiar with the "We Made Too Much" section on Lululemon's site, the current sale's offerings are similar in range and price. Choose from stylish pieces designed for yoga, running, training and (of course) lounging. These discounted items are final sale.

Ahead, shop eight under-$100 items we're loving at the Lululemon sale.

A crisp white tank to pair with your favorite workout leggings.

Cool Racerback II
Lululemon
Cool Racerback II
Lululemon
Cool Racerback II
Lululemon
REGULARLY $48

The brightest way to stash your phone and ID on your next stroll.

On the Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon
On The Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon
On the Beat Belt Bag
Lululemon
REGULARLY $58

With ventilation panels and a three-pocket waistband, these running tights will get you through long, grueling runs.

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Crop 22”
Lululemon
Pace Rival Mid-Rise Crop 22”
Lululemon
Pace Rival Mid-Rise Crop 22”
Lululemon
REGULARLY $88

Breathe easy during training sessions with this linen-blend cropped tank.

Esker Cropped Tank
Lululemon
Esker Cropped Tank
Lululemon
Esker Cropped Tank
Lululemon
REGULARLY $108

You can never have too many sports bras. This one's ideal for medium-impact workouts.

Up For It Bra
Lululemon
Up For It Bra
Lululemon
Up For It Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $78

Stay cool and comfy during any workout in these versatile high-rise tights.

Mapped Out High Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon
Mapped Out High Rise Tight 28" *Camo
Lululemon
Mapped Out High Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon
REGULARLY $128

This shirt's sweat-wicking fabric offers a slight stretch, making it perfect for any warm-weather activity.

Street Lite Short Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon
Street Lite Short Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon
Street Lite Short Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon
REGULARLY $108

Something to look forward to this summer: new stylish swimwear that happens to be on sale. 

Channel Cross Swim Short
Lululemon
Channel Cross Swim Short
Lululemon
Channel Cross Swim Short
Lululemon
REGULARLY $78

