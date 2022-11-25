In case you missed it, lululemon now has workout shoes. The popular activewear brand debuted its inaugural footwear collection in March, launching with the Blissfeel running shoe. For the first ever, the lululemon sneakers are on sale. Part of lululemon's Black Friday event, the Blissfeel running shoe is now available for less than $100.

The running shoe, specifically made for women's feet, has an impressive design process. According to Lululemon, it took "4 years of research and development. Over 1 million Volumental foot scans. Countless rounds of wear testing. Made for women first." Choose from seven colorways, whether you like a classic white sneaker or a bright energizing hue, available in sizes 5 to 12.

Lululemon's Blissfeel Shoe is designed for running, featuring a supportive midfoot frame, seamless, moisture-wicking liner, heel clip, pressure-mapped outsole for traction and a padded tongue and heel collar that mold to your foot for a customized-like fit. It has a foam cushioning to soften landings and propel forward movement, coupled with a flexible but supportive upper that hugs the foot in all the right spots.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hoka Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 45% off Right Now

Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Black Friday Sale

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

Peloton Bikes Are $300 Off for Black Friday — Here's Where to Shop

lululemon Black Friday Event: Here's Everything We're Shopping Now

Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Are 40% Off for Black Friday

Laneige's Viral Lip Sleeping Mask Is On Sale for Black Friday

50 Best Black Friday Deals to Shop from Amazon This Weekend

The 14 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale