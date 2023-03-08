Shopping

Lulu's International Women's Day Sale: Take 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses, Spring Break Outfits and More

By Lauren Gruber
We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for spring. Pretty soon, our chunky knits and heavy wool coats will have to make way for vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces we can't wait to wear this season.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for spring and summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for International Women's Day — which is March 8 — when you use the code GIRLSRULE20 at checkout now through Friday, March 10. Whether you have a spring break trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss. 

Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer BanksThe retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' International Women's Day sitewide sale. Below, shop 15 of the best spring dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code GIRLSRULE20.

Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress
Garden Explorer Mustard Yellow Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulus
Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress

Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress in yellow on the show's third season.

$56$45
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Cheerful Cutie Fuchsia Linen Short Sleeve Top
Cheerful Cutie Fuchsia Linen Short Sleeve Top
Lulus
Cheerful Cutie Fuchsia Linen Short Sleeve Top

Made of 100% linen, this top will keep you cool and comfortable during the warmer months.

$44$35
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
Lulus
Blissful Beginnings White Wide-Leg Lounge Pants

Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these white pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this season.

$38$30
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Cascading Crush Pink Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress
Lulus Cascading Crush Pink Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress
Lulus
Cascading Crush Pink Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress

A lightweight pleated bustier midi dress that's perfect for both the warm spring days or cool evenings. Available in floral prints and solid colors, you'll be ready for any wedding or bridal event this spring.

$79$63
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Shore-ly Yours Dark Purple Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Shore-ly Yours Dark Purple Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Lulus
Shore-ly Yours Dark Purple Floral Bralette Bikini Top

Purple is emerging as one of the "it" colors for spring — embrace it with this floral bikini set.

$34$27
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
$28$22
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up
Lulus
Carefree in Cabo Ivory Crochet Maxi Swim Cover-Up

Rock the sheer clothing trend with a boho-chic crochet cover-up.

$54$43
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$92$74
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Lulus
Sun Bound Black Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Strategic cutouts make this sleek black one-piece ultra flattering.

$56$45
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Lulus
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress

This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.

$52$42
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top
Lulus
Effortlessly Suave White Button-Up Long Sleeve Top

This 100% cotton button-up is perfect to throw on over jeans or a bathing suit.

$48$38
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress
Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress
Lulus
Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress

This silky floral dress is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.

$85$68
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Rules of Romance White Button-Up Long Sleeve Crop Top
Rules of Romance White Button-Up Long Sleeve Crop Top
Lulus
Rules of Romance White Button-Up Long Sleeve Crop Top

A long-sleeve top, midi skirt and white hue makes this the perfect matching set for transitional weather.

$42$34
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
$49$39
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress
Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress
Lulus
Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress

Metallic fabric adds an unexpected twist to an otherwise simple party dress — also available in a maxi style.

$58$46
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt
Lulus
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt

 

"I love this skirt!" raved one five-star reviewer, who recommended sizing down. "The slit definitely adds to it and I love the buttons above the slit that allow me to customize how high or love I want it. Works great with any simple tank top, crop top, or t-shirt."

$56$45
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Lulus
Gotta Have It White Crop Top

Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.

$22$18
WITH CODE GIRLSRULE20

