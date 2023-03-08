We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for spring. Pretty soon, our chunky knits and heavy wool coats will have to make way for vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces we can't wait to wear this season.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for spring and summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for International Women's Day — which is March 8 — when you use the code GIRLSRULE20 at checkout now through Friday, March 10. Whether you have a spring break trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.

Shop Lulus Sale

Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' International Women's Day sitewide sale. Below, shop 15 of the best spring dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code GIRLSRULE20.

