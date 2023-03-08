Lulu's International Women's Day Sale: Take 20% Off Wedding Guest Dresses, Spring Break Outfits and More
We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh for spring. Pretty soon, our chunky knits and heavy wool coats will have to make way for vacation-ready sundresses, lightweight linens, bathing suits and all the other warm weather pieces we can't wait to wear this season.
As if we needed another excuse to shop for spring and summer outfits, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for International Women's Day — which is March 8 — when you use the code GIRLSRULE20 at checkout now through Friday, March 10. Whether you have a spring break trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.
Aside from stunning wedding guest dresses and party-ready matching sets, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.
With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' International Women's Day sitewide sale. Below, shop 15 of the best spring dresses, pants, bathing suits and more to shop — 20% off with code GIRLSRULE20.
Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress in yellow on the show's third season.
Made of 100% linen, this top will keep you cool and comfortable during the warmer months.
Whether you're on vacation or just lounging at home, these white pants from Lulus are sure to be a wardrobe staple this season.
A lightweight pleated bustier midi dress that's perfect for both the warm spring days or cool evenings. Available in floral prints and solid colors, you'll be ready for any wedding or bridal event this spring.
Purple is emerging as one of the "it" colors for spring — embrace it with this floral bikini set.
Rock the sheer clothing trend with a boho-chic crochet cover-up.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Strategic cutouts make this sleek black one-piece ultra flattering.
This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.
This 100% cotton button-up is perfect to throw on over jeans or a bathing suit.
This silky floral dress is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
A long-sleeve top, midi skirt and white hue makes this the perfect matching set for transitional weather.
Metallic fabric adds an unexpected twist to an otherwise simple party dress — also available in a maxi style.
"I love this skirt!" raved one five-star reviewer, who recommended sizing down. "The slit definitely adds to it and I love the buttons above the slit that allow me to customize how high or love I want it. Works great with any simple tank top, crop top, or t-shirt."
Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.
