Lulus Sale: Take 40% Off Sale Items
While you might be gearing up for the virtually endless list of Valentine's Day shopping deals and Presidents' Day Weekend sales ahead, there are some sales happening now that you won't want to miss. Case in point: the Lulus Sale.
Without a doubt, the Lulus sale is the one-stop-shop you won't want to pass up -- especially when you're on the mission to build a wardrobe filled with on-trend style and have a budget to maintain. Whether you're looking for an effortlessly cool dress to spice up your everyday errands or want to build on your collection of athleisure, the brand's sale is sure to have it -- and for an epic deal.
From now until Jan. 31, you can get an additional 40% off of sale items. In other words, this is your chance to stock up on everyday wardrobe staples -- including leggings, graphic tees, denim, classic striped tanks, shoes and accessories -- as well as items you might save for more specific occasions (swimsuits for Spring Break, anyone?).
This discount applies to the retailer's entire sale section, which also means you can save on beloved fashion brands like Free People (which has been approved by none other than Selena Gomez), Steve Madden and Richer Poorer.
To get in on the Lulus sale (along with the major savings that come with it), all you have to do is enter the promo code SALE40 at the checkout. Once you do that, it's time to let the deals roll in.
Ready to shop? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite items in the too-good-to-miss Lulus sale below.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day
Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
Nike Winter Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off
Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
Coach Valentine's Day Sale: Take Extra 15% Off Sale Styles