Shopping

Nike Spring Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nike spring sale
Nike

Drop everything -- the Nike Spring Sale is happening right now, and it has some of the brand's most-loved items for up to 50% off.

The past year has shown the power of athleisure. Whether you've donned it for hard-hitting workouts, to give yourself a bit more of an outfit as you work from home or to, you know, lounge around the house, chances are you've gotten more use out of your leggings and other sporty-but-comfy staples this year than ever. After all, these are the pieces that keep you looking good without skimping on comfort.

Of course, if you're looking for some pieces to take you out of the house, the Swoosh has you covered -- literally. More specifically, this sale is chock-full of their iconic sneakers and workout layering pieces. The best part? There's no promo code needed. So all you have to do is sit back, relax and shop.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Nike Spring Sale -- which also includes sale items for men and kids -- below. Then head over to Nike's website to see the newest releases the sportswear brand has to offer.

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge
Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge
Nike
Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge
Score the top-rated ZoomX SuperRep Surge that has awesome energy return for just $63! 
$63 (REGULARLY $140)
Nike Air Max 2090
Nike Air Max 2090
Nike
Nike Air Max 2090
Act fast -- there are only a few more sizes left of this bold Air Max 2090 shoe. The new Nike Air cushioning underfoot provides amazing all-day comfort. 
$74 (REGULARLY $150)
Nike Benassi JDI
Nike Benassi JDI
Nike
Nike Benassi JDI
Grab these Nike logo slides for the pool or beach this summer. 
$20 (REGULARLY $25)
Nike Indy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Indy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Indy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
The super soft cotton padded sports bra is great for low-impact workouts or for lounging. The logo band makes it extra stylish. 
$25 (REGULARLY $40)
Nike One Bike Shorts
Nike One Bike Shorts
Nike
Nike One Bike Shorts
We love this vibrant pair of bike shorts, made from squat-proof, sweat-wicking material.
$27 (REGULARLY $45)
Nike Air Hooded Running Jacket
Nike Air Hooded Running Jacket
Nike
Nike Air Hooded Running Jacket
Don't miss out on this deal. The lightweight hooded jacket is the perfect layering piece for running. 
$41 (REGULARLY $90)
Nike Yoga Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike Yoga Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike
Nike Yoga Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings (Plus Size)
This yoga legging will stretch and move with each pose. It has a high sculpting waistband and non-sheer design. 
$43 (REGULARLY $90)
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike
Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike leggings are a wardrobe staple! Get your hands on the buttery soft One Luxe pair in multiple colors. 
$41 (REGULARLY $90)

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits

Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sale: Best Deals on Handbags

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

Going Out Tops for When You're Ready to Go Out

 