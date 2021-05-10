Nike Spring Sale is Happening Now -- Save Up to 50% Off

Drop everything -- the Nike Spring Sale is happening right now, and it has some of the brand's most-loved items for up to 50% off.

The past year has shown the power of athleisure. Whether you've donned it for hard-hitting workouts, to give yourself a bit more of an outfit as you work from home or to, you know, lounge around the house, chances are you've gotten more use out of your leggings and other sporty-but-comfy staples this year than ever. After all, these are the pieces that keep you looking good without skimping on comfort.

Of course, if you're looking for some pieces to take you out of the house, the Swoosh has you covered -- literally. More specifically, this sale is chock-full of their iconic sneakers and workout layering pieces. The best part? There's no promo code needed. So all you have to do is sit back, relax and shop.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Nike Spring Sale -- which also includes sale items for men and kids -- below. Then head over to Nike's website to see the newest releases the sportswear brand has to offer.

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Nike Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Score the top-rated ZoomX SuperRep Surge that has awesome energy return for just $63! $63 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Nike Air Max 2090 Nike Nike Air Max 2090 Act fast -- there are only a few more sizes left of this bold Air Max 2090 shoe. The new Nike Air cushioning underfoot provides amazing all-day comfort. $74 (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Nike Benassi JDI Nike Nike Benassi JDI Grab these Nike logo slides for the pool or beach this summer. $20 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Nike Indy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra Nike Nike Indy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra The super soft cotton padded sports bra is great for low-impact workouts or for lounging. The logo band makes it extra stylish. $25 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Nike One Bike Shorts Nike Nike One Bike Shorts We love this vibrant pair of bike shorts, made from squat-proof, sweat-wicking material. $27 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Nike Air Hooded Running Jacket Nike Nike Air Hooded Running Jacket Don't miss out on this deal. The lightweight hooded jacket is the perfect layering piece for running. $41 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings Nike Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings Nike leggings are a wardrobe staple! Get your hands on the buttery soft One Luxe pair in multiple colors. $41 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

