Mandy Moore is having a moment!

On the eve of her Walk of Fame Ceremony, the brunette beauty walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the This Is Us panel at PaleyFest.

Moore wowed in a one-shouldered jumpsuit by Stella McCartney, which she paired with strappy Versace heels and Eriness jewelry.

For her beauty look, the actress opted for minimal makeup, sporting a touch of blush with mascara, pretty pink eyeshadow and a lip color to match.

Moore's ensemble is so easy to copy, and proves that no matter the season (or the occasion), you can never go wrong with a classic black jumpsuit!

Inside the event, Moore and her co-stars, including Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, sat amongst fans in the audience to watch a viewing of this week's upcoming episode centered around Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The cast later joined series creator Dan Fogelman on stage, who teased that the last five minutes of the season three finale on April 2 will be "gigantic." He also revealed that it will answer a lot of questions fans have about the main characters.

While we still have two new episodes this season, Moore is already looking forward to what's in store for season four, including more flashbacks with her character, Rebecca, and Jack, portrayed by Ventimiglia.

"I'd like to see the early Jack and Rebecca courtship days," she explained. "How do they get engaged? There's a chunk of time we haven’t explored."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

