The Billboard Latin Music Awards is set to deliver an electrifying show in Las Vegas that will feature performances by Marc Anthony, Romeo Santos, Becky G, Wisin, Reik, Anuel AA, Anitta, and Sebastian Yatra.

The superstars will join previously announced performers, Ozuna, Carlos Vives, Bad Bunny, CNCO, Banda MS and Karol G. The show will be broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

ET caught up with Anthony last month to talk about the 20-year anniversary of his first English-language solo album, Marc Anthony.

"20th anniversary?" he asked, blown away by how much time had passed. "You just enlightened me!"

The "Tu Vida En La Mía" singer also shared a few words of advice for those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"What I would say is: We take on this responsibility, and I would say just be responsible. Fulfill your commitments, [have] respect and you'll be here for a while," he shared. "[Enjoying the fruits of your labor] is a given. But as far as advice is concerned, these days, there's all kinds of ways for these kids to get attention. What I would say is just be responsible. Know that you're taking on a commitment to represent your people. You need to respect it and just have fun."

"Never, never, never stop feeling that you're lucky. And just honor that. Honor people's commitment to you, as well," he added.

