Marc Jacobs Memorial Day Sale: Take 40% Off New Styles

By ETonline Staff
This deal is in the bag: Take 40% off new markdowns at Marc Jacobs.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his Memorial Day weekend sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs
Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
The Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is made with coated leather and features a debossed logo with top handles. This tote bag comes in seven different colors, as well.
$201 (REGULARLY $335)
Gotham Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
Gotham Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
This Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag is made in nylon with a zip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap.
$237 (REGULARLY $395)
The Softshot Ditsy Floral Top-Zip Multi Wallet
Marc Jacob The Softshot Ditsy Floral Top-Zip Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs
The Softshot Ditsy Floral Top-Zip Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs' The Softshot Ditsy Floral Top-Zip Multi Wallet features card slots, ID window in the back and an interior key ring.
$75 (REGULARLY $125)
Mini Boho Grind
Marc Jacobs Mini Boho Grind
Marc Jacobs
Mini Boho Grind
Slouched to perfection, the iconic Natasha Bag returns in the shape of a cool, updated boho bag.
$210 (REGULARLY $350)
Medium Weekender
Marc Jacobs Medium Weekender
Marc Jacobs
Medium Weekender
One cute bag, two stylish straps. Perfect for your next quick trip. 
$177 (REGULARLY $295)
The Victorian Blouse
Marc Jacobs Victorian Blouse
Marc Jacobs
The Victorian Blouse
We didn't know we needed to add this signature blouse to our collection until we laid eyes on it -- it was love at first sight.
$225 (REGULARLY $375)
The Love Dress
Marc Jacob The Love Dress
Marc Jacobs
The Love Dress
A '30s-inspired dress for every spring and summer occasion. 
$270 (REGULARLY $450)
Nylon Biker Backpack
Marc Jacobs Nylon Biker Backpack
Marc Jacobs
Nylon Biker Backpack
A backpack of all trades in a lightweight, high-performance nylon. 
$117 (REGULARLY $195)

