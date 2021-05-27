Marc Jacobs Memorial Day Sale: Take 40% Off New Styles
This deal is in the bag: Take 40% off new markdowns at Marc Jacobs.
The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his Memorial Day weekend sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.
The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.
Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.
