Marc Jacobs Memorial Day Sale: Take 40% Off New Styles

This deal is in the bag: Take 40% off new markdowns at Marc Jacobs.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his Memorial Day weekend sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

Medium Weekender Marc Jacobs Medium Weekender One cute bag, two stylish straps. Perfect for your next quick trip. $177 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

The Victorian Blouse Marc Jacobs The Victorian Blouse We didn't know we needed to add this signature blouse to our collection until we laid eyes on it -- it was love at first sight. $225 (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

