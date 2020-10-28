Marissa Jaret Winokur wants to show off her new slimmed down body for a good cause! The 47-year-old Hairspray star took to Instagram this week to show off her recent 50-pound weight loss in a red, white, and blue bikini top and black skirt as she cast her ballot in the 2020 election.

Winokur paired the bold look with a red, white and blue plaid button down top, which she kept open, red Converse platform sneakers, a patriotic pom-pom headband and a black face mask with the word "VOTE" in large white letters.

“'History has its eyes on you,'" she captioned the pic, quoting the musical Hamilton.

Earlier this month she shared a pic of herself in the same outfit holding up her mail-in ballot.

"Ummm 👀 My Ballot is up here! 🗳#BoobsandBallots," she jokingly captioned the photo.

Winkour has been proudly taking fans on her health journey. Last month she debuted her 50-pound weight loss in a bright red wrap dress on Instagram. She noted that she decided to drop some pounds to hopefully make her less at-risk for COVID-19.

"Forget how amazing this dress looks," she wrote on Instagram. "I haven’t had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all time high, because you know the country is such a mess. The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head , but try to help our situation. Now we do not know (besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to Covid losing weight will not stop the spread !! But getting my self as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something."

