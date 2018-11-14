The Instant Family cast did some good in light of the devastating Woolsey Fire sweeping through California.

On Sunday, the premiere of the feel-good film about adoption starring Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer was canceled due to the massive wildfire, and instead, the cast joined forces with STK LA and Paramount Studios to provide meals for families affected at the Red Cross Evacuation Center at Pierce College.

STK LA served hundreds of evacuees with food originally prepared for the film's premiere after-party throughout the day. Additionally, Wahlberg, Spencer, Byrne and comedian Tig Notaro sat with families who had been evacuated, lost their homes or were still waiting to hear about the status of their homes.

The Instant Family red carpet isn't the only Hollywood event that's been canceled following the devastating Woolsey Fire. AFI Fest premieres for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (starring Liam Neeson and James Franco), Bird Box (starring Sandra Bullock), Destroyer (starring Nicole Kidman) and Widows (starring Viola Davis) were all canceled this week. The latest film premiere to be canceled is for Mary Queen of Scots, starring Margot Robbie, that was planned for Thursday.

“With the ongoing disasters and devastating wildfires in California, Focus, along with our filmmakers and cast, have chosen to cancel the red carpet at tomorrow’s premiere of Mary Queen of Scots," the studio said in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

The fires have hit close to Hollywood, claiming a number of celebrity homes, including properties belonging to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, Caitlyn Jenner, Gerard Butler and Camille Grammer.

Celebrities have also been stepping up to help with wildfire relief, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who visited a number of fire stations on Monday to provide free dinners to firefighters and their families from his new Backbeat Barbeque project. Another celebrity who fed first responders was Guy Fieri. The Auburn Police Department's Twitter shared a photo of the chef with an officer on Sunday, after he stopped by to cook a pulled pork dinner for everyone.

Generous donations have also been given. On Tuesday, Cyrus and Hemsworth donated $500,000 through Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation that focuses on youth homelessness -- particularly among LGBTQ youth -- and other vulnerable populations, after the couple shared striking photos of their home that was burned down. Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 on Monday to the Humane Society of Ventura County to support animals rescued from the fires.

Thicke talked to ET about losing his home, and he also shared his plans to rebuild. Watch below:

