Matt Lauer came face-to-face with many of his former co-workers over the weekend at the wedding of Today show producer Jennifer Long and Reid Sterrett.

The nuptials took place in New York City on Saturday and Lauer attended along with his former colleagues, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb, who were all photographed at the reception.

Lauer, 65, attended the wedding with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, while Guthrie was joined by her husband, Michael Feldman.

A source tells ET, "Lauer and his new girlfriend were all smiles as he introduced her to friends he hadn't seen in some time. Lauer kept it cordial when interfacing with former Today show staff."

According to TMZ, Guthrie walked over to Lauer ahead of the ceremony and gave him a hug and a kiss, and they spoke for a few minutes.

Guthrie also reposted a photo from the wedding with the bride and several other attendees.

On Monday's Today, Roker celebrated his 45th anniversary at NBC and spoke about his weekend at the wedding. Turns out, the longtime weatherman actually officiated the wedding, and was featured in a friend's Instagram post.

"I had the honor of actually officiating the wedding," Roker shared, joking that the executive producers told him to "wrap it up."

Later on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Kotb spoke with Jenna Bush Hager about the event, saying that the producer, referred to as "J.K.," has the ability to "bring everybody together."

"That's the magic of her. All the people from all the eras who worked with her were all there," Kotb shared. "It's a beautiful gathering when everyone's together and everyone's celebrating her."

As for getting on the dance floor, Kotb copped to taking some "drunky selfies" and dancing with "everybody."

"I danced with Roker. I danced with Savannah," she shared.

Also at the wedding this weekend were ousted Good Morning America's GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were seen walking hand-in-hand into the event.

The couple's public appearance comes just days after the release of their new podcast, Amy and T.J. The two left their morning show positions earlier this year, and now their former spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, are also dating.

The source tells ET, "The two continued to show their affection for one another, holding hands, sneaking in a kiss every now and then, and dancing as if no one was watching. The two remain in their love bubble, and nothing seems to phase them."

In 2017, Lauer was fired from the Today show after being accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied. Guthrie and Kotb announced Lauer's exit from the morning show live on the air, and Kotb went on to replace him at the anchor desk.

Then in 2019, journalist Ronan Farrow wrote in his book, Catch and Kill, that Today show employee Brooke Nevils accused Lauer of raping her while they were working at the Sochi Olympics together. Lauer denied the allegations, saying, "I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period."

After the news of the rape allegations broke, Guthrie and Kotb addressed Nevils' allegation on Today. "This is shocking and appalling and I honestly don't even know what to say about it. And I think I speak for all of us when I say we're disturbed," Guthrie said at the time.

Kotb added, "We don't know all the facts in all of this but they're not allegations of an affair. They're allegations of a crime. And I think that's shocking to all of us here who've sat with Matt for many, many years."

