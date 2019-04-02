Meghan Markle is patiently awaiting the arrival of Baby Sussex!

A royal source tells ET that with just a few weeks to go, the former Suits star is still going strong with her pregnancy.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are doing as much as they can now to prepare for the newest member of the royal family. Last Friday, the two made a visit to the natural remedy store ilapothecary, described on their website as an "urban hideaway" that offers "healing therapies, unique remedies and workshops to help you create solutions to issues you may be facing, relieve bodily symptoms and escape from stresses of urban living."

"Harry is focusing all his energy on the birth of his first child," the source says. "He can't wait to become a father. He's doing everything he can to put Meghan at ease."

The source adds that the couple is expected to move their residency to Frogmore Cottage any day now. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also expected to travel to London to be with the Duchess of Sussex as she prepares for birth.

ET learned last November that Meghan and Harry would be moving out of their two-bedroom home at Kensington Palace and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle this spring. The new residence is close to the house where their evening reception was held following their royal wedding and the same location where their engagement photos were taken.

"The couple is really excited about the impending birth," an additional source told ET at the time. "Windsor was the perfect fit for Harry and Meghan. The 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and of course has a special place in their hearts."

Hear more on the royal family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything We Know About Baby Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Their Own Instagram -- Check Out Their First Photos

Meghan Markle's Sweet Moments With Kids Prove She's Going to Be a Great Mom

Related Gallery