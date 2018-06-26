Meghan Markle May Win a Teen Choice Award for Her Fashion

Meghan Markle is nominated for a Teen Choice Award!

The Duchess of Sussex is in the running for the Choice Style Icon Award, along with fellow nominees Blake Lively, Harry Styles, Zendaya and Migos.

We're not surprised Markle has been recognized. From her stunning Givenchy wedding gown to the pale pink off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress that got everyone talking, the former actress nails classic style with a modern twist.

The 36-year-old royal is also being considered for an Emmy nomination for her work on Suits as Rachel Zane.

Vote for Markle here and see if she wins on Aug. 12 when the Teen Choice Awards air on Fox.

See the gorgeous printed frock she wore to a summer wedding below.

