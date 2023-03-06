Walk like a royal! White sneakers are everywhere right now and we LOVE Meghan Markle’s fave, the popular Veja sneakers. Right now, there are tons of stylish options from Veja to shop at Amazon and Gilt ahead of spring.

The line has become a celebrity favorite since Markle was snapped wearing the casual footwear during a royal visit to Australia with husband, Prince Harry, in 2018. The former Suits star wore a white pair with black pants and a black Invictus Games jacket as the two hopped on a boat and hit Sydney harbor to watch an Invictus Games sailing event. As always, the 39-year-old royal looked effortlessly stylish despite being dressed down for the event.

Veja has become extremely popular in recent years thanks to its eco-friendly mission and retro vibe. Veja is a French brand, which uses organically farmed materials, ethical production processes and leather tanned using vegetables. Veja's stylish sneakers are crafted in Brazil and feature organic cotton, recycled polyester and soles made with Amazonian rubber. Markle has long supported sustainable fashion brands. Other celebrities who have been snapped wearing Veja sneakers include Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and shoe-lover Reese Witherspoon.

And if you're in search of a more athletic sneaker for the spring, check out our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

