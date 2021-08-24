Meghan Markle's Zodiac Constellation Necklace Is a Thoughtful Tribute to Her Kids -- Shop the Look
We still can't get Meghan Markle's constellation necklaces out of our heads. The Duchess of Sussex wore two Logan Hollowell zodiac necklaces to honor her children in a birthday video earlier this month, and we're obsessed with the subtle-yet-meaningful tribute.
Markle -- who loves making statements through her jewelry -- wore the Gemini and Taurus necklaces in honor of her 2-year-old son, Archie, who was born on May 6, making him a Taurus, and her 2-month-old daughter, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, making her a Gemini. They cost a pretty penny, between $1,600 and $1,785, but there are plenty of similar styles available to shop at other retailers.
Constellation necklaces are a great way to rep your own astrological sign or show your love for someone special in your life. For a refresher on which birthdates align with which signs, Aries are born from March 21-April 20; Taurus are born April 21-May 20; Gemini are born May 21-June 20; Cancer are born June 21-July 22; Leo are born July 23-August 22; Virgo are born Aug. 23-Sept. 22; Libra are born Sept. 23-Oct. 22; Scorpio are born Oct. 23-Nov. 22; Sagittarius are born Nov. 23-Dec. 21; Capricorn are born Dec. 22-Jan. 19; Aquarius are born Jan. 20-Feb. 19 and Pisces are born Feb. 20-March 20.
Check out ET Style's picks of constellation necklaces like Markle's below.
And shop more Zodiac necklaces here.
