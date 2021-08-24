Shopping

Meghan Markle's Zodiac Constellation Necklace Is a Thoughtful Tribute to Her Kids -- Shop the Look

By ETonline Staff
Meghan Markle
Archewell Foundation

We still can't get Meghan Markle's constellation necklaces out of our heads. The Duchess of Sussex wore two Logan Hollowell zodiac necklaces to honor her children in a birthday video earlier this month, and we're obsessed with the subtle-yet-meaningful tribute. 

Markle -- who loves making statements through her jewelry -- wore the Gemini and Taurus necklaces in honor of her 2-year-old son, Archie, who was born on May 6, making him a Taurus, and her 2-month-old daughter, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, making her a Gemini. They cost a pretty penny, between $1,600 and $1,785, but there are plenty of similar styles available to shop at other retailers. 

Constellation necklaces are a great way to rep your own astrological sign or show your love for someone special in your life. For a refresher on which birthdates align with which signs, Aries are born from March 21-April 20; Taurus are born April 21-May 20; Gemini are born May 21-June 20; Cancer are born June 21-July 22; Leo are born July 23-August 22; Virgo are born Aug. 23-Sept. 22; Libra are born Sept. 23-Oct. 22; Scorpio are born Oct. 23-Nov. 22; Sagittarius are born Nov. 23-Dec. 21; Capricorn are born Dec. 22-Jan. 19; Aquarius are born Jan. 20-Feb. 19 and Pisces are born Feb. 20-March 20. 

Check out ET Style's picks of constellation necklaces like Markle's below. 

Inspired Jewelry Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace
Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace
Amazon
Inspired Jewelry Sterling Silver Zodiac Constellation Necklace
These dainty necklaces are about an inch long, and sit on an 18-20 inch adjustable rolo chain. 
$45
Emery and Opal Zodiac Necklace
Emery and Opal Zodiac Necklace.png
Amazon
Emery and Opal Zodiac Necklace
This gold-plated necklace features a zodiac constellation with tiny cubic zirconia. 
$25
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation
In addition to rose gold, necklace also comes in yellow gold and white gold. 
$13
Triss Jewelry 1/5 Carat Diamond Constellation Necklace
Triss Jewelry 15 Carat Diamond Constellation
Amazon
Triss Jewelry 1/5 Carat Diamond Constellation Necklace
If you're ready to splurge just a little. 
$149
MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold Plated CZ Necklace
MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold Plated CZ Necklace.png
Amazon
MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold Plated CZ Necklace
This one comes with a cute card describing each sign -- perfect for gifts! 
$16

 And shop more Zodiac necklaces here. 

Bemoly Zodiac Necklace
Bemoly Zodiac Necklace.png
Amazon
Bemoly Zodiac Necklace
This necklace is made of copper, and then coated in genuine 14K gold plating -- so it will stay sparkling for years.
$12
SWAROVSKI Zodiac Symbol Pendant
SWAROVSKI Zodiac Symbol Pendant
Amazon
SWAROVSKI Zodiac Symbol Pendant
Sparkling and symbolic. 
$89
Kate Spade New York in The Stars Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade New York in The Stars Pendant Necklace.png
Amazon
Kate Spade New York in The Stars Pendant Necklace
You can never go wrong with Kate Spade. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Dearamore Fashion 12 Zodiac Necklace
Dearamore Fashion 12 Zodiac Necklace.png
Amazon
Dearamore Fashion 12 Zodiac Necklace
This gold choker is very on trend. 
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
XML 18K Gold Plated 12 Zodiac Sign Pendant Necklace
XML 18K Gold Plated 12 Zodiac Sign Pendant Necklace.png
Amazon
XML 18K Gold Plated 12 Zodiac Sign Pendant Necklace
This necklace is so delicate, it can easily be stacked with others. 
$13

