The romance is alive and well in Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's marriage. Three years after quietly tying the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony, Lynskey recently revealed the cute inside joke they share after what she described as a lackluster first proposal.

In an interview for for Shut Up Evan: The Newsletter, which was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ritter made a surprise appearance with a fan question for his wife. After first asking a professional question about her acting, he concluded with "Will you marry me (again)? Please get back to me as quickly as possible. Thank you. Bye!"

Calling the inquiry "cute" with a laugh, Lynskey shared, "That's a little inside joke because the first time he proposed it wasn't great, so he re-proposes all the time to make up for it, which is really cute."

She then shifted gears to the first part of Ritter's question, which was about why she found the human condition to be "fascinating enough" to dedicate her life's work to study it as an actor.

"What a sweet question! I guess I don't know how to answer it," she replied. "It's a very complicated question. I am fascinated by people. I would rather just sit and talk than do anything else. I don't like small talk; I want to just get to know people. I want to hear everything. I guess I'm fascinated by humans."

Last year, Lynskey revealed that she and Ritter had secretly married in 2020 before she was due to report to Canada to film Yellowjackets. The pair met in 2013, became engaged in 2017 and welcomed a daughter together in 2018. They have co-starred in multiple projects over the years, including The Big Ask, We'll Never Have Paris and The Intervention. Ritter has also made appearances in The Last of Us (secretly -- as a clicker!), Candy and Yellowjackets.

The actress shared the happy news of her wedding in an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, and explained how the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in their decision to tie the knot.

"Honestly, I got married because someone was like, 'Jason won't get into Canada unless you're married,' which just wasn't true," Lynskey explained. "... I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets, and I was on the phone with somebody, and they said, 'Oh, he won't be allowed in.' And I was like, 'We have a child. What? I can't leave for six months.' So, I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.'"

A small wedding at their rental home in Atlanta, Georgia, followed.

"We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta," Lynskey said. "A nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there: Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper… They brought a cake and flowers and everything we needed. It was actually a very fun wedding day, but it didn't need to happen. He could totally have gotten into Canada."

Lynskey and Ritter made headlines earlier this year following a tearful joint interview, reflecting on the "messy" start of their relationship and how Ritter worked to overcome his alcoholism in those years.

Speaking with ET shortly after their anniversary, Lynskey opened up about building an unbreakable bond with her now-husband.

"There was something about his willingness to have a conversation, always," she shared on the red carpet. "Even in our darkest and most difficult moments, which there were a few, he would always talk about it. He's always very willing to take responsibility and he's kind. He's kind to people. That's the most important thing to me."

She added, "He's very talented! I can't be with someone who's not talented. That's my big thing."

