Michael B. Jordan Launches New Collection for Coach With Artist Blue the Great

By ETonline Staff
Shaniqwa Jarvis

Michael B. Jordan is collaborating with Coach once again, and the limited-edition collection is as cool as the actor. The Black Panther star has co-designed an all-gender range of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories with the designer brand and his friend and artist, Blue the Great

The just-dropped collection features sportswear and streetwear styles inspired by the collaboration and friendship of the two artists. The collaboration combines Jordan's effortlessly cool, polished style and Blue's contemporary art. The Coach x Michael B. Jordan "Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration" collection offers jackets, hoodies, tees, sneakers, crossbody bags, backpacks, wallets, totes and more. Each style from the range features Coach's Rexy graphic reimagined with Blue's mummy-wrapped art. 

"I’ve been painting since I was a kid. It’s crazy and pretty exciting to be able put my spin on such an iconic brand like Coach. Whenever art and fashion mix exciting things can happen," Blue the Great said in the press release. 

coach x michael b jordan x blue the great
Shaniqwa Jarvis

The 34-year-old actor has been a collaborator and the face of Coach since 2019. Jordan has starred in the designer brand's campaigns for menswear, cologne and the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection

See the entire new Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection and shop ET's top picks below. 

League Belt Bag In Mummified Signature Canvas With Rexy
League Belt Bag In Mummified Signature Canvas With Rexy
Coach
League Belt Bag In Mummified Signature Canvas With Rexy
The belt bag features Blue the Great's signature mummy-wrapped art -- Rexy style. 
$350
100 Percent Recycled Tote 42 With Mummified Rexy
100 Percent Recycled Tote 42 With Mummified Rexy
Coach
100 Percent Recycled Tote 42 With Mummified Rexy
Made from recycled materials, this roomy canvas-and-leather tote is a stylish and practical daytime bag. 
$195
Charter Backpack In Mummified Signature Canvas
Charter Backpack In Mummified Signature Canvas
Coach
Charter Backpack In Mummified Signature Canvas
This cool, sleek backpack boasts a new print of the Coach logo. 
$550
Metropolitan Soft Duffle 52 In Mummified Signature Canvas
Metropolitan Soft Duffle 52 In Mummified Signature Canvas
Coach
Metropolitan Soft Duffle 52 In Mummified Signature Canvas
Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, this duffel bag will instantly become a travel essential. 
$695
Citysole High Top Sneaker In Mummified Signature Canvas
Citysole High Top Sneaker In Mummified Signature Canvas
Coach
Citysole High Top Sneaker In Mummified Signature Canvas
A high-top sneaker with chic city vibes. 
$250
Mummified Signature Windbreaker
Mummified Signature Windbreaker
Coach
Mummified Signature Windbreaker
We have a feeling this two-tone windbreaker will sell out quick! 
$625
Hoodie In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy
Hoodie In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy
Coach
Hoodie In Organic Cotton With Mummified Rexy
A bright hoodie to wear with everything. 
$275

