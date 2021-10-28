Michael B. Jordan is collaborating with Coach once again, and the limited-edition collection is as cool as the actor. The Black Panther star has co-designed an all-gender range of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories with the designer brand and his friend and artist, Blue the Great.

The just-dropped collection features sportswear and streetwear styles inspired by the collaboration and friendship of the two artists. The collaboration combines Jordan's effortlessly cool, polished style and Blue's contemporary art. The Coach x Michael B. Jordan "Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration" collection offers jackets, hoodies, tees, sneakers, crossbody bags, backpacks, wallets, totes and more. Each style from the range features Coach's Rexy graphic reimagined with Blue's mummy-wrapped art.

"I’ve been painting since I was a kid. It’s crazy and pretty exciting to be able put my spin on such an iconic brand like Coach. Whenever art and fashion mix exciting things can happen," Blue the Great said in the press release.

Shaniqwa Jarvis

The 34-year-old actor has been a collaborator and the face of Coach since 2019. Jordan has starred in the designer brand's campaigns for menswear, cologne and the Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection.

See the entire new Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection and shop ET's top picks below.

