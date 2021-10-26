Shopping

Celebrity-Favorite JW Pei Launched a Brand New Bag -- Shop It Now

By ETonline Staff
JW Pei
JW Pei

New bag alert! Get your wallet ready because celebrity favorite JW Pei has just launched its new bag style. The affordable bag line dropped the Fei Mini Tote Bag in a ton of different colors and prints that are available to shop on Amazon. The new handbag is cute in size but big in making a fashion statement. 

The Fei features a structured, long, vertical shape and a top handle. The mini tote, which starts at $70, also features JW Pei's artsy logo. The Fei has already been toted around by top fashion influencers during Fashion Week, so it's only a matter of time we'll see the bag in the hands of celebrities for their street-style looks. 

JW Pei is a fan favorite not only for the affordability and on-trend designs, but also the brand uses sustainable vegan materials to make its bags.  

Fei Mini Tote Bag in Twill, Ivory
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Twill, Ivory
Amazon
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Twill, Ivory
$70
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Checkerboard, Black & White
fei checkerboard
Amazon
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Checkerboard, Black & White
$130
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Grass Green Lizard
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Grass Green Lizard
Amazon
Fei Mini Tote Bag in Grass Green Lizard
$90

Stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber have carried various JW Pei bag styles, particularly the trendy Gabbi Bag, which has a pouch-like silhouette and a ruched handle.

Gigi Hadid is seen in SoHo on July 06, 2021 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Gotham/Getty Images
Gabbi Bag
Gabbi Bag
Amazon
Gabbi Bag
$80
90s Shoulder Bag
90s Shoulder Bag
Amazon
90s Shoulder Bag
$39$31
Small Crossbody Bag
Small Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Small Crossbody Bag
$65

For more celebrity-approved items, shop Kaia Gerber's Free People fleeceNicole Richie's holiday collection for Etsy and Megan Fox's Boohoo fashion collab

