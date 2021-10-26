New bag alert! Get your wallet ready because celebrity favorite JW Pei has just launched its new bag style. The affordable bag line dropped the Fei Mini Tote Bag in a ton of different colors and prints that are available to shop on Amazon. The new handbag is cute in size but big in making a fashion statement.

The Fei features a structured, long, vertical shape and a top handle. The mini tote, which starts at $70, also features JW Pei's artsy logo. The Fei has already been toted around by top fashion influencers during Fashion Week, so it's only a matter of time we'll see the bag in the hands of celebrities for their street-style looks.

JW Pei is a fan favorite not only for the affordability and on-trend designs, but also the brand uses sustainable vegan materials to make its bags.

Stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber have carried various JW Pei bag styles, particularly the trendy Gabbi Bag, which has a pouch-like silhouette and a ruched handle.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/Getty Images

For more celebrity-approved items, shop Kaia Gerber's Free People fleece, Nicole Richie's holiday collection for Etsy and Megan Fox's Boohoo fashion collab.

