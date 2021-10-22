Pete Davidson and Ziwe are looking stylish and cozy in a new fashion campaign. The two comedians star in the campaign for Rowing Blazers' fall/winter 2021 collection, rocking the brand's latest designs. Davidson and Ziwe model the line's sporty, retro-style sweaters with kitschy prints.

The host of her self-tilted Showtime variety series, ZIWE, looks gorgeous in a variety of fun, bright ensembles from a multicolored striped jacket to a pink sweater emblazoned with "What the ****'s Going On." The Saturday Night Live actor models a plush zip-up fleece from the Warm & Wonderful collaboration, featuring the sheep pattern inspired by Princess Diana's sweater.

Along with the two comedians, celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, BTS, Emily Ratajkowski, Dwyane Wade and Mindy Kaling have all sported pieces from Rowing Blazers.

Jared Kocka

See the entire Rowing Blazers fall/winter collection and shop ET's top picks below.

