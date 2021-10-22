Fashion

Pete Davidson and Ziwe Star in Rowing Blazers' Fall Collection Campaign -- Shop Their Cozy Looks!

By ETonline Staff
Pete Davidson and Ziwe are looking stylish and cozy in a new fashion campaign. The two comedians star in the campaign for Rowing Blazers' fall/winter 2021 collection, rocking the brand's latest designs. Davidson and Ziwe model the line's sporty, retro-style sweaters with kitschy prints. 

The host of her self-tilted Showtime variety series, ZIWE, looks gorgeous in a variety of fun, bright ensembles from a multicolored striped jacket to a pink sweater emblazoned with "What the ****'s Going On." The Saturday Night Live actor models a plush zip-up fleece from the Warm & Wonderful collaboration, featuring the sheep pattern inspired by Princess Diana's sweater.

Along with the two comedians, celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, BTS, Emily Ratajkowski, Dwyane Wade and Mindy Kaling have all sported pieces from Rowing Blazers.

See the entire Rowing Blazers fall/winter collection and shop ET's top picks below. 

Warm & Wonderful Sheep Fleece
Warm & Wonderful Sheep Fleece
Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful Sheep Fleece
Inspired by the sheep print sweater Princess Diana wore in the '80s, this plush, cozy fleece was designed in collaboration with the OG designers, Warm & Wonderful Knitwear. 
$365
Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers Women's "WTFIGO" Sweater
Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers Women's WTFIGO Sweater.jpeg
Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers Women's "WTFIGO" Sweater
A sweater with sass. 
$295
Women's Patchwork Trouser
Women's Patchwork Trouser
Rowing Blazers
Women's Patchwork Trouser
This patchwork pant is made to order. 
$348
"Ginza" Bubble Letters Yellow Tee
Bubble Letters Yellow Tee
Rowing Blazers
"Ginza" Bubble Letters Yellow Tee
A bright yellow tee with a Rowing Blazers graphic. 
$48
Blue Mountains Painter's Hat
Blue Mountains Painter's Hat
Rowing Blazers
Blue Mountains Painter's Hat
We love this painter's hat for its vintage-inspired style. 
$48
'70s Stripe Rugby
'70s Stripe Rugby
Rowing Blazers
'70s Stripe Rugby
Wear this '70s-style rugby shirt with leggings or jeans. 
$195
Green and Pink Polar Fleece Pullover
Green and Pink Polar Fleece Pullover
Rowing Blazers
Green and Pink Polar Fleece Pullover
The green and pink color combo is perfect. 
$248

