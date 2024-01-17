Michael Kors is offering double discounts on stylish handbags, sneakers, watches and more right now.
If the start of a new year has you keen on doing some shopping for yourself, you're in luck: Michael Kors just launched a massive sale on celeb-loved handbags and timeless shoes that will get you through the rest of 2024 in style. While the designer brand already has an impressive sale section, you can now nab even deeper discounts to make January a little less gloomy.
Now through Monday, January 22, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off tons of top-rated handbags, shoes, jackets and more. Even better, shoppers can get an extra 20% off their purchase with the code 20MORE at checkout.
The first two weeks of 2024 are already in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on designer bags and clothing to level up your wardrobe this year. From carry-all totes to fashion-forward sneakers, this Michael Kors sale is dishing out double discounts on stylish options for every occasion.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the best gifts for her are always stylish and have an element of surprise. We've found plenty of beautiful watches, wallets and purses on sale that are sure to make the special women in your life smile this holiday. Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals before it's too late.
Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Take over $400 off the Signature-print Jet Set shoulder bag with a spacious interior, convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip that make this carryall the perfect travel companion.
Emilia Small Logo Satchel
This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.
Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.
Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket
Designed with a funnel neck for coverage, trusty zip pockets, and an adjustable hood, this puffer jacket is cut from waterproof nylon with a glossy appearance that's perfect for days with a chance of snow and wind.
Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items.
Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker
Set on a chunky bubble sole and woven with 3-D logo lettering at the cuffs, the Olympia Extreme sneakers are designed to fit snug like a sock.
Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Belt Bag
Need a sleek belt bag for days and weekends on the go? This chic Michael Kors option is crafted from pebbled leather that will show minimal scratches and scuff marks.
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
