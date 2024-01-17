Sales & Deals

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale: Get an Extra 20% Off the Best Bags, Shoes and More

Updated: 2:05 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Michael Kors is offering double discounts on stylish handbags, sneakers, watches and more right now.

If the start of a new year has you keen on doing some shopping for yourself, you're in luck: Michael Kors just launched a massive sale on celeb-loved handbags and timeless shoes that will get you through the rest of 2024 in style. While the designer brand already has an impressive sale section, you can now nab even deeper discounts to make January a little less gloomy.

Now through Monday, January 22, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off tons of top-rated handbags, shoes, jackets and more. Even better, shoppers can get an extra 20% off their purchase with the code 20MORE at checkout.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

The first two weeks of 2024 are already in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on designer bags and clothing to level up your wardrobe this year. From carry-all totes to fashion-forward sneakers, this Michael Kors sale is dishing out double discounts on stylish options for every occasion.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the best gifts for her are always stylish and have an element of surprise. We've found plenty of beautiful watches, wallets and purses on sale that are sure to make the special women in your life smile this holiday. Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals before it's too late.

Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag

Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag

Take over $400 off the Signature-print Jet Set shoulder bag with a spacious interior, convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip that make this carryall the perfect travel companion.

$558 $103

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

Emilia Small Logo Satchel
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.

$498 $95

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
Michael Kors

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.

$258 $39

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket

Designed with a funnel neck for coverage, trusty zip pockets, and an adjustable hood, this puffer jacket is cut from waterproof nylon with a glossy appearance that's perfect for days with a chance of snow and wind.

$325 $95

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. 

$498 $111

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker
Michael Kors

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker

Set on a chunky bubble sole and woven with 3-D logo lettering at the cuffs, the Olympia Extreme sneakers are designed to fit snug like a sock.

$245 $79

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Belt Bag

Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Belt Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Small Pebbled Leather Belt Bag

Need a sleek belt bag for days and weekends on the go? This chic Michael Kors option is crafted from pebbled leather that will show minimal scratches and scuff marks. 

$348 $63

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348 $63

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

