Michelle Obama is speaking out about the death of her and Barack Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell.

Campbell died after drowning in the waters near the Obama's estate in Martha's Vineyard last month. He was 45.

Michelle took to Instagram Thursday to share a tribute to Campbell along with a vow to honor the late chef's legacy.

"I will miss my friend, Tafari...the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible," the former First Lady wrote. "Rest in peace, my brother."

Michelle included photos of her and Barack alongside Campbell during their time in the White House, as well as a shot of a smiling Campbell showing off some of his culinary creations.

Campbell's body was discovered by divers on July 24, after he was first reported missing the evening prior, the Massachusetts police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police responded to reports of a missing paddleboarder, and later discovered Campbell's body "approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet," according to authorities.

The Obamas were not at their Martha's Vineyard residence at the time of Campbell's tragic drowning.

Campbell was a former sous chef at the White House and later was hired as the former first couple's personal chef.

The family released a statement following the news of Campbell's death, paying tribute and mourning the loss of their close family friend.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House -- creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the Obamas statement shared. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

"That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone," the statement continued. "Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari -- especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin -- in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

An investigation into the death is currently being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

