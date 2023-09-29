It's time to break out your grills and tailgating gear because Week 5 of college football is bringing the action. On Saturday, two cross-division rivals in the Big Ten are facing off when Michigan and Nebraska meet.

Undefeated so far in 2023, No. 2 Michigan will travel to Lincoln looking for a fourth straight win in Big Ten openers. The Huskers are 2-2, having won the last two games against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Now, Nebraska will be looking for its first win over Michigan since 2013.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Nebraska game live from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

When is the Michigan vs. Nebraska game?

The matchup between Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers is set to kick off Saturday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET).

How to Watch the Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Without Cable

The Michigan vs. Nebraska game will be broadcast on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to FOX, CBS, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network to watch all the action. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

