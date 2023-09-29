It's time to break out your grills and tailgating gear because Week 5 of college football is not one to miss. The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils will play the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. It's been three years since the teams last faced each other and Duke's offense against a defense like the Irish’s will be one of the weekend's biggest battles.

After a crushing 17-14 loss at home to Ohio State last Saturday, Notre Dame steps into this prime-time matchup holding a record of 4-1 for the season. Duke is also off to a fast start this season. Ranked higher than they’ve been since 1994 when they began that season with seven consecutive wins, the Blue Devils will be aiming for their first 5-0 start since then.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game live from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

When is the Notre Dame vs. Duke game?

Notre Dame vs. Duke game is set to kick off Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). Starting at 9 a.m. ET, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Durham for the first time in the history of Duke’s football team for pre-game coverage.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Duke Without Cable

The Notre Dame vs. Duke game will be airing live on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Duke football's first ESPN College GameDay is airing from 9 a.m. to noon ET on Saturday ahead of the 7:30 p.m. showdown against Notre Dame. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll be able to watch ESPN for the popular pre-game show.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the college football season.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

