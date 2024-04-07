Mickey Guyton is celebrating the Southern Black girl magic!

On Sunday, the singer, 40, spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura from the carpet of the 2024 CMT Music Awards and gushed about the sweet floral arrangement Beyoncé sent her on the release date of Cowboy Carter.

"There were waterworks, there were knees buckling," the songstress said of her opening a message from Queen Bey. "There was an audible gasp. Yes, yes. it was really, really awesome. To even be acknowledged for what I've done, and it just means a lot."

Guyton shared the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's sweet gesture with her fans on Instagram at the end of March, showing off a massive bouquet of white flowers with a note thanking her for making country music more accessible to fellow Black artists.

"Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me queen. Keep Shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé," the note read.

Alongside the photo of her posing with the arrangement and a close-up of the note, Guyton shared how important the shout-out from the "Ya Ya" singer was.

"With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open," the "Somethin' Bout You" singer wrote.

Queen Bey's latest 27-track album was released on March 29 after weeks of anticipation. According to the artist, despite the sound, the features and the classification across the industry, Cowboy Carter "isn't a country album, it's a Beyoncé album."

In addition to features from Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé featured a host of Black rising stars in country music, including Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and Shaboozey.

Guyton, who made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, is nominated for two awards during Sunday's CMT Music Awards for her duet with Kane Brown, "Nothing Compares to You." The single, released back in July 2023, scored nominations for Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

"That was not on my bingo card this year but I'm just so grateful," Guyton said of the nominations.

She adds, "I'm really, really proud. Woman really are superheroes. We are life givers; we are -- we keep the world turning and we're so strong. We don't even realize our own strength and I felt like it was really important to celebrate women."

Guyton made the occasion at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas an opportunity for her to get out of her mom clothes and get all glammed up, wearing a stunning silver ombre gown to walk the red carpet. She told ET that any chance she gets to enter her "sexy era" is one she will take, especially after stepping in poop the other day while potty training her 3-year-old son, Grayson, who she shares with her husband, Grant Savoy.

"You know, I'm a mom, so often I don't feel sexy at all," she said. "Sometimes it's OK for moms to enter into their sexy era, and that's where I'm at."

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

