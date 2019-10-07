Mila Kunis could join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a decade or two -- over her husband’s Ashton Kutcher’s dead body!

Well, actually, it would be Kunis’ body at stake, judging by Kutcher’s hilarious reaction to the idea.

"I'm a big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan," Kunis admitted during a discussion on the latest installment of Andrea Savage’s podcast, A Grown-Up Woman. "I did ask my husband once: 'Listen, later in like 20, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Just for like a year.'"

Kutcher’s response?

"He goes, 'I would kill you,'" she shared.

Since Kunis isn’t contemplating joining the Bravo series for at least another decade, there’s still time for Kutcher, 41, to change his tune.

In the meantime, the actress will continue enjoying watching the series, which follows the lives, loves and drama of a group of Beverly Hills socialites.

During the podcast, Kunis played a RHOBH-themed version of the game, Marry, Shag, Kill, saying she would marry Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky; sleep with Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, and kill Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK Kemsley.

Kunis, 36, also played a round focused on the ladies of the show.

"I would murder Dorit,” she said, before explaining her decision. “She seems very high-maintenance and she would be very expensive to get married to. We're on a budget! I would marry Kyle Richards and then I would have fun with Lisa Rinna. I feel like Lisa Rinna is a little more feisty. She would be really fun for a night."

Despite all the TV talk, Kunis said that doesn’t watch a lot of shows, tending to fall asleep in front of the screen.

"I don't watch TV. I can honestly say I don't watch television,” she said. “I watch one show a week, because I keep falling asleep. Or maybe two. I watch Bachelor in Paradise or 90210 and both of those shows last me an entire week. I'm very delayed."

Kunis' love for Bachelor Nation is well-documented, with the star even having appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017.

See more on Kunis and Kutcher below.

