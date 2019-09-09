Kyle Richards is heading back to Haddonfield, Illinois!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the next film in the Halloween horror franchise, Halloween Kills, which is due out in October 2020. As a child actress, Richards appeared in the original Halloween film as a babysitting charge who finds herself under the care of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) after her own sitter is slain by the murderous Michael Myers.

"It's really kind of wild," Richards said of returning to the franchise when she spoke with ET at the launch of her line, Kyle & Shahida, during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. "After all of these years to be bringing back my role in the movie Halloween is really exciting."

Richards' extensive acting resume spans back to her first TV gig in 1974, when she was just five years old, though today she is primarily known for reality stardom and the Bravo franchise. She admitted to ET that she found the prospect of reprising her Halloween role "a little scary, but exciting."

"They reached out to me and they said they wanted to meet with me," she added of how the return came together. "I read the script and they said we want to bring your character back, and I was like, 'I'm there.'"

Curtis is also set to reprise her franchise role in the new film -- a sequel to 2018's Halloween -- as well as the follow-up, Halloween Ends, which is due out in October 2021.

But while Richards is preparing to see some familiar faces on the set of the popular slasher flick, there are a few shakeups coming on her Bravo show. Lisa Vanderpump made a much-publicized exit from the franchise this season, and Camille Grammer took to Twitter in late August to announce that she wouldn't be returning either, placing the blame on Richards.

"It’s fine. I did my time on the show, and it’s Kyle's show," Grammer tweeted at the time. "It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience."

"I mean, I don't know what goes through Camille's mind," Richards told ET over the weekend. "I really don't know what to say, but I'm not the reason that Camille is not here right now."

Though Grammer won't be returning to RHOBH, Bravo recently announced that actress Garcelle Beauvais and party planner and fashion designer Sutton Stracke have joined the cast.

"It's fun. It's exciting," Richards said of the new additions. "I'm just getting to know them now."

