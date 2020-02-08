Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spent Friday night at the same party.

The former couple attended the WME Pre-Oscars party held in Los Angeles, two days before the Academy Awards. The "Malibu" singer and the Most Dangerous Game star were photographed separately at the event. The sighting marks the first time the two were in the same area and comes a couple weeks after the two finalized their divorce.

Cyrus, 27, was all smiles as she exited the shindig, wearing a white tank top, black trousers and boots. She wore dark sunglasses and held on to her black clutch as she left with a group of friends, including It director Andrés Muschietti. That same night she also attended the Tom Ford fashion show.

Hemsworth, 30, who wore all black and grey suede boots, looked in good spirits as he was snapped arriving to the party.

At the end of last month, ET learned that a judge signed off on their settlement, finalizing their divorce. The two are legally single after one year of marriage.

In January, ET also learned that the pair worked out the final details of their divorce and reached a settlement. A source told ET at the time that "the couple had a prenup, so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce."

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on-and-off for 10 years after meeting on the set of 2010's The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 before splitting. However, Cyrus' engagement ring was back on her finger in 2016. The two then tied the knot in a secret wedding held on Dec. 23, 2018, in Tennessee. The two then announced their separation in August of 2019, after less than a year of marriage.

Since then, Cyrus has been dating Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth was recently spotted with model Gabriella Brooks.

Following their separation, the former Disney Channel star took to social media to reveal what led to her and Hemsworth's split.

