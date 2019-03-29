Miley Cyrus is no "Ordinary Girl!"

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer took to social media to debut a new look that fans are sure to obsess over. Cyrus started off by sharing pics of herself the salon, before presenting her new haircut and color -- and it looks just like her former onscreen alter ego, Hannah Montana.

Cyrus' fresh look -- which she made sure to clarify is not a wig -- is very reminiscent of her days on the iconic Disney Channel show from 2006 to 2011, with long blonde locks, shaggy bangs and just the right amount of attitude.

Cyrus shared a rationale for the change on Twitter, telling her fans in a video that "it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I'll just be Hannah forever."

"She was getting a lot of press this week," Cyrus added of the show's recent 13-year anniversary.

Cyrus also posted videos of herself dancing and singing along to some classic Hannah Montana tunes. One clip shows her rocking to "Nobody's Perfect," while jokingly declaring, "except me of course."

Next it was "The Best of Both Worlds," where Cyrus exclaims, "The best of both worlds, like when you take an upper and a downer at the same time. Like, if you take a little molly and smoke a joint."

She also called Migos' 2013 song, "Hannah Montana," which she rocked out to while in the car.

Additionally, the "Malibu" singer shared snaps of her new appearance, stating that she wins the #10YearChallenge, demanding that there be "icons only" in her presence, creating a hilarious meme, and even giving the formerly pop Hannah a new punk makeover.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Cyrus' new 'do comes on the heels of the 13th anniversary of the series. For the occasion, both Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, took to social media to share throwback pics from their time on the show.

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

Watch the video below for more on Hannah Montana.

