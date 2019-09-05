One member of the Cyrus family is sending love to Kaitlynn Carter!

On Wednesday, in honor of Kaitlynn's 31st birthday, Brandi Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her little sister, Miley Cyrus', new girlfriend.

Brandi shared a shot of herself with Miley and Kaitlynn during what appears to be the Italian vacation where the two lovebirds first displayed some PDA last month. In the pic, the women are all smiles as they sport white outfits while lounging on a boat.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KAITLYNN!," Brandi wrote alongside the photo, which also including a gif of Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness blowing confetti.

The birthday love comes amid Kaitlynn and Miley's new relationship, which heated up when they split from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively. While Brody has also moved on -- he's dating model Josie Canseco -- and Liam appears focused on his career, Kaitlynn's The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Spencer Pratt recently spoke out against her relationship with the "Slide Away" singer.

"It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley," Spencer told Cosmopolitan in reference to a recent Hills episode. "She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming -- maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally."

"I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of 'common decency,'" Pratt added, before pointing to Kaitlynn and Miley's Italian getaway. "You know what I call 'common decency'? Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that the women "are both newly out of their relationships and just having fun."

"Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together," the source said.

Watch the video below for more on Kaitlynn and Miley.

