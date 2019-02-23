Miranda Lambert took the stage at Dierks Bentley's concert on Friday.

The 35-year-old "Tin Man" singer made a special appearance at the show alongside Bentley and Keith Urban, less than a week after she shocked fans by announcing that she secretly married a man named Brendan McLoughlin.

At Friday's show, Lambert, Bentley and Urban performed an acoustic medley of country classics, like Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart" and the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away." Lambert couldn't have looked to be in better spirits onstage, with Bentley later revealing that the singer was supposed to attend the show as a concert-goer with her new husband.

"What can I say about these two and this moment here tonight at Bridgestone Arena, other than it's just good to have pals," Bentley wrote alongside a photo from the night on Instagram. "Someone like @keithurban, who I sent a text to two days ago that literally started with 'I hate myself for even texting this, so please just say no, but I'm playing Bridgestone tomorrow night.....' And @mirandalambert, who I randomly bumped into yesterday in Nashville, who asked about the show and said she and her husband were thinking about coming down."

Fans have learned more and more about McLoughlin since he and Lambert revealed they tied the knot last week -- like the fact that he's already a father. The NYPD officer welcomed a baby in November 2018 with a woman named Kaihla Rettinger, according to Us Weekly.

A source told ET that Lambert is looking forward to being a stepmom, and is also ready for her own kids with her husband.

"Miranda and Brendan both want kids," the source said. "[She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she's excited to be a stepmom. She even says it's great practice for when she has a baby."

"Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe. He's a police officer and everyone has been loving that she fell for a man in uniform,” the source added. "Miranda is relieved to have found someone who isn't in the music industry. Brendan is perfect for her."

