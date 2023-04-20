As much as we love challenging ourselves with complicated recipes and pretending to be a Michelin-starred chef, not everyone has the time (or patience) to sous-vide and flambé for dinner each night. If you're looking to expand your cooking repertoire with recipes as delicious as they are easy, you're in luck.

Country music star and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert's new cookbook is now available for preorder. 'Y'all Eat Yet?': Welcome to the Pretty Bitchin' Kitchen' will be released on April 25, and we can't wait to try every single recipe.

Inspired by the the women who shaped her upbringing in Texas, Lambert's cookbook is chock full of hearty, soulful dishes meant to be shared amongst loved ones.

"When I started thinking about all the ways these women came together—often with me up in the mix, from the time I was small—I realized how much a little bit of something to snack on figured into all of it," Lambert wrote in her book's introduction. "Whether it was a potluck, a cupcake tower, or a homegrown stir-fry, some of the truest conversations happened over chopping, setting out, or just reaching for one more bit of something."

From her mom's famous meatloaf and garden salsa to her grandma Nonny's lemon meringue pie and banana pudding, each recipe contains wisdom passed down from Lambert's family and friends — as well as her own twists on classic Southern cooking.

Right now, you can pre-order hardcover and Kindle copies of Lambert's new cookbook on Amazon before its official release date on Tuesday. 'Y'all Eat Yet?' is the perfect Mother's Day gift for foodies and moms who love to spend time in the kitchen.

Pre-Order 'Y'all Eat Yet?'

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Reveals Who She'd Want to Play on 'Yellowstone'

Miranda Lambert Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Brendan McLoughlin

Britney Spears' Book Is 'Close to Being Finished' and She's 'Not Holding Back' (Source)

Minka Kelly Opens Up About Her Childhood Trauma, 'Chaotic' Upbringing

Wahoo! Nintendo Is Releasing an Official Super Mario Brothers Book

Michelle Obama's Latest Book Is On Sale Ahead of New Netflix Special

Why Mary J. Blige Was Inspired to Write Kids' Book 'Mary Can!' (Exclusive)