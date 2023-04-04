Spring has arrived and with it a glimpse of sunshine that invites you to enjoy an afternoon reading outside. Whether you enjoy reading in the backyard or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience can save on a new e-reader with Amazon's sale on Kindles.

Right now, Amazon has discounted a number of its Kindle devices, offering them for up to 33% off. If you've been considering buying an e-reader, now is an excellent time to save on all the best models.

Shop the Kindle Sale

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $100 right now. With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Both the 8 GB and 16 GB versions are on sale at Amazon.

Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperhwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

Amazon's sale also includes the newest 2022 Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite for kids and bundles with all your e-reader essentials. Save on Kindle Paperwhites with fabric covers and power adapters included. Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, but these Kindle deals are too good to miss.

2022 Kindle Amazon 2022 Kindle The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images. Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night. $100 $80 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $160 $110 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $190 $121 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

