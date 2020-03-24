Missguided Sale: 50% Off Everything

Missguided is having a big sale with 50% off everything including super cute women's dresses, faux leather and more wardrobe favorites.

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, is offering 50% off all shopping on the Missguided website. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save when you apply the deep discount to your order. A student discount is also offered for an extra 10% off on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a distressed denim mini dress, a soft drawstring hoodie you can mix and match with jeans or leggings, an off-the-shoulder sweater dress, bright coral bikini, jumpsuits and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.

Oversized T-shirt Cycling Short Co-ord Set Missguided Missguided Oversized T-shirt Cycling Short Co-ord Set Missguided An oversized tee and bike short loungewear set from Missguided for only $15. REGULARLY $30 $15 at Missguided

Oversized 90s Joggers Missguided Missguided Oversized 90s Joggers Missguided Comfortable, easy-to-style sweatpants you'll want to wear all the time. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Missguided

Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided Missguided Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers. REGULARLY $24 $12 at Missguided

Plus Size Off Shoulder Knitted Sweater Dress Missguided Missguided Plus Size Off Shoulder Knitted Sweater Dress Missguided A flirty off-shoulder sweater dress to lounge in at home or wear out with boots for an adorable outfit. REGULARLY $36 $18 at Missguided

Brushed Cropped Hoodie Missguided Missguided Brushed Cropped Hoodie Missguided This soft, relaxed-fit hoodie will become a staple in your closet. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Missguided

Distressed Hem Extreme Oversized Denim Shirt Dress Missguided Missguided Distressed Hem Extreme Oversized Denim Shirt Dress Missguided A casual button-down distressed denim dress from the trendy online fashion retailer that's every bit of cool. Style with combat boots or sneakers. REGULARLY $64 $32 at Missguided

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

