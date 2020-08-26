Shopping

Missguided Sale: 50% off Everything + Extra 15% off Back To College

By Amy Lee‍
Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off back to college with promo code college15 through August 30. 

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals. Missguided also has an amazing array of plus-size clothing options, so there is something for everyone's body size.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.

White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress
missguided_White_Polka_Dot_Frill_Wrap_Dress
White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress
This White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress will prove you are best dress at any outing. Save 65% off retail price, while supplies and sizes last.

ORIGINALLY $51

White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set
Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set
White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set
This Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set will look awesome on you during your summer vacation.

ORIGINALLY $45

White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress
MIssguided White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress
White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress
The MIssguided White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress is the perfect outfit to wear during these hot summer nights.

ORIGINALLY $61

Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress
Missguided Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress
Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress
This Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress is a show stopper.

ORIGINALLY $82

Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit
Missguided Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit
Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit
An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers.

REGULARLY $22

White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono
MIssguided White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono
White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono
This MIssguided White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono will make sure you are unmissable at the beach or pool this summer.

ORIGINALLY $77

Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit
Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit
Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit
A scoop neck swimsuit featuring a monochrome striped belt. This is the perfect bathing suit for the plus size woman.

REGULARLY $44

Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress
Playboy_Missguided_Stone_Tie_Dye_Oversized_Hoodie_Dress
Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress
This Playboy x Missguided stone tie dye long sleeve hoodie dress features an oversized fit and a playboy bunny logo on the front and a kangaroo pocket.

ORIGINALLY $76

 

